Light rain likely in 6 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar has informed on Wednesday that there is a chance of light rain across Odisha.

According to the tweet of the MeT Department, rain is expected in as many as six districts across Odisha.

Light rain is likely at one to two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts.