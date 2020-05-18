Lady Police officer beat youth inside thana in Keonjhar

Lady cop thrashes youth inside Police Station in Odisha’s Keonjhar district: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A youth was thrashed black and blue inside police station premises recently in this district of Odisha. A video in this connection has gone viral.

As seen in the video, a lady cop is mercilessly beating up a youth with a stick. After a while she also kicked him.

As per reports, the lady cop in the video was Sandhyarani Jena, the Inspector In Charge of Patana Police Station in Keonjhar district.

As per reports she had been awarded with Best Police Officer of the district.

Asked about the incident the IIC denied giving any statement on it.

