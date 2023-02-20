KIIT & KISS President Saswati Bal inaugurates Nanpur Gramin Mahotsav

Jajpur: Noted social activist and President of KIIT & KISS Universities Saswati Bal inaugurated the Nanpur Gramin Mahotsav in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

Internationally acclaimed writer and painter Prafulla Mohanti organises the Nanpur Gramin Mahotsav every year on the bank of the Birupa River.

Famous Cardiologist Dr J P Das took part in the annual event as chief guest. Other dignitaries like former Ravenshaw University Vice Chancellor Devdas Chhotray and eminent writer Bijayananda Singh took part in the annual fair.

On this occasion, a cultural program was held. The rural artwork, literature, culture, folk songs and dance were showcased by the artists.

