Bhubaneswar: In this age of social media youngsters are coming up with excellent ideas by dint of which they are garnering huge applause. Aditya Narayan Mohanty, a student of KIIT International School has been in discussion lately after writing 120 blog posts at a young age.

Hailing from Sambalpur Aditya is currently pursuing his 12th standard in KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar.

“I started writing blogs when I was merely 13,” said Aditya.

“Earlier when I was studying in the Government School, I had not much knowledge about available opportunities. After joining KIIT Int School I observed others who were trying out many good things. Accordingly, I started writing the blog,” he added.

Aditya has not only written blog posts but he has also taught 7 others about how to write blogs.

So far Aditya has written blogs in which he has taken interviews of some biggies. These blogs have been posted under the title ‘In the hot seat’.

Aditya thinks these blogs will be helpful for the youth. He wrote 13 blogs under this project that has interviews of people including national level swimmer Sajan Prakash and national level Badminton player Sukant Kadam.

The young blogger currently is working with 10 students who are interning and learning to write blogs under his guidance. He says KIIT plays an important part in his success story. He aspires to hire more students under him and help them in the field of blogging.