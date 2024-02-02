Kanika and khichdi to be prepared from rice collected through Arpan Rath initiative, distributed to devotees

Puri: Amid the ongoing controversy over the rice collected through Arpan Rath initiative, the Sri Mandira Suara Mahasuara Nijog today clarified that the rice would be used to prepare kanika and khichdi.

According to the Suara Mahasuara Nijog, 50-70 kanika and khichdi will be prepared from the rice and distributed to the devotees for the next seven days starting from Sunday. Decision to this effect was taken during a meeting today.

The meeting also decided that a committee will be set up to check quality of rice received through ‘Arpan Raths,’ which moved across the State in view of the inauguration of the Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa.