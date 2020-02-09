Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav held

Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav held in Odisha’s Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau
Phulbani: Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav, the Literary Festival of Odisha’s premier monthly Odia language family magazine, was held today here in Odisha.

Many literature lovers, poets, writers and art lovers of Boudh and Kandhamal districts witnessed this festival of literature.

The dignitaries on the dais expressed their views and said that such a huge literary festival will surely inspire the literature lovers of these districts.

The participants of the function thanked Kandhamal MP, the Founder of Kadambini Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Dr. Iti Samanta, the editor of this Odisha’s highest circulated literary magazine for organizing such a huge literary festival.

On this occasion the special edition of Kadambini on Boudh-Kandhamal was launched.

