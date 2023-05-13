Jharsuguda By-Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: The candidates in Jharsuguda now await their fate. The results of the by elections are scheduled to be published on May 13, 2023 that is today. The people are also eager to know who will be their next MLA.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am. The votes will be counted in 19 rounds across 14 tables. First the postal ballots will be counted and then the counting of EVM votes will start. Thereafter, the VVPAT paper slips will be counted.

For the security of the EVMs, a three-tier security system is in place at the Jharsuguda Engineering School. Each table will have a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro observer, said sources.

“There will be 14 tables to count votes polled in 253 booths. So there will be 18 complete rounds and in the last round, votes of one booth will be counted. For the counting, there will be a three-tier security arrangement involving CRPF, Odisha State Armed Forces and district police,” informed Chief Electoral Officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The counting of votes will start from 8 am on May 13. The counting will be done in 18 rounds. The necessary arrangements have been made for peaceful counting of votes. Furthermore, CCTV cameras have been installed in the premises of the Jharsuguda Engineering School and all other necessary security measures have been taken in this regard.

The polling for the Assembly seat began at 7 a.m. on May 10, 2023 and continued till 6 p.m. in all 253 booths in the constituency, said Odisha theChief Electoral Officer (CEO), Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

A total of 1,51,035 voters had cast their votes in the by-poll till 5 p.m., he further added. Minor clashes were reported in three polling booths. However, there was no disturbance in voting, Dhal clarified.

LIVE UPDATES:

Counting starts for Jharsuguda by-election. The postal ballots will be counted first.

EVM counting starts for Jharsuguda by-poll.

In the first round BJD is leading by 5,944 followed by BJP 3238 and Congress at 123.

BJD leads by 2706 votes.

BJD candidate Dipali Das gets 11,256, BJP’s Tankadhara Tripathy gets 6,746 and Tarun Pandey gets 263 votes after second round of voting.

BJD gets 23,615, BJP gets 13,437 and Congress gets 821 after fourth round for voting. Dipali Das is leading by more than 10,000 votes.

BJD-30,050, BJP-16,505 and Congress- 1150, after completion of fifth round of counting.

BJD gets 35,609, BJP gets 19,858 and Congress at 1939 after sixth round of counting, informs ECI.

BJD gets 40,220, BJP gets 21,974 and Congress gets 2,359 after seven round of counting.

BJD leading in the seventh round of counting.

BJD gets 47,223, BJP gets 25,557 and Congress gets 2,685 votes after eighth round of counting for Jharsuguda Bypoll

BJD leading by 21,666 votes after eight round of counting.

BJD candidate Dipali Das gets 51,780 votes, BJP Tankadhar Tripathy gets 28,190 and Tarun Pandey gets 2,823 votes after ninth round of counting for Jharsuguda Bypoll, BJD leading by 23,590.

BJD gets 57,650 BJP gets 32,166 and Congress gets 3066 votes after tenth round of counting.

BJD leading with 63,558 votes, BJP with 35,388 and Congress with 3,208 votes after eleventh round of counting.

BJD gets 71,121 votes, BJP 39,636 and Congress 3,469 after twelfth round of counting.

BJD leading with 76,984 votes, BJP with 42,689 and Congress with 3,664 votes after completion of thirteen round of counting.

BJD gets 89,321 votes, while BJP gets 49,196 and Congress gets 3,973 after fifteen round of counting.

After 16th round of counting, BJD gets 94,326, BJP gets 51,931 and Congress at 4,133.

After 17th round of counting, BJD-1,00,785 BJP-55,045 Congress-4,276

BJD candidate Dipali Das gets 1,06,604, BJP gets 58,145 and Congress gets 4,463 votes after final round of counting.

BJD candidate Dipali Das wins Jharsuguda by polls by a margin of 48,619 votes.