IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Online application for 480 Apprentice posts begins, apply soon

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications from the interested and eligible candidates to fill up 480 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices for Southern Region.

As per the notification, candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 on or before 28 August 2021 on the official website.

The selected candidates would be posted in different places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: August 13, 2021

Last Date of online application: August 28, 2021 (5 PM)

Exam Date: September 19, 2021

State-wise vacant posts:

Total Posts: 480

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 50 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka: 21 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Kerala: 16 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh (AP): 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana: 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 15 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice – Electrical

Technician Apprentice – Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice – Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Karnataka: 10 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice – Electrical

Technician Apprentice – Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice – Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Kerala: 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice – Electrical

Technician Apprentice – Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice – Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Andhra Pradesh (AP): 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice – Electrical

Technician Apprentice – Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice – Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Telangana: 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice – Electrical

Technician Apprentice – Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice – Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 12 Posts

Karnataka: 12 Posts

Kerala: 12 Posts

AP: 12 Posts

Telangana: 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice: Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 15 Posts

Karnataka: 15 Posts

Kerala: 15 Posts

AP: 15 Posts

Telangana: 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice: Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 15 Posts

Karnataka: 15 Posts

Kerala: 15 Posts

AP: 15 Posts

Telangana: 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice- Retail Sales Associate (Fresher)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 14 Posts

Karnataka: 14 Posts

Kerala: 14 Posts

AP: 14 Posts

Telangana- 14 Posts

Trade Apprentice- Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 14 Posts

Karnataka: 14 Posts

Kerala: 14 Posts

AP: 14 Posts

Telangana: 14 Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice – Matric with 2 (Two) year ITI course in relevant field.

Technician Apprentice -3 years Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: – Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and Retail Sales Associate (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) – Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

The prescribed qualification for should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 30.06.2021 (Relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST i.e. up to a max of 29 yrs., 3 years for OBC-NCL i.e. up to a max of 27 yrs., for the posts reserved for them). Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST) and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates.

Selection Procedure:

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from 13th August 2021 (10.00 A.M.) to 28th August 2021 (5.00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided in our corporate website www.iocl.com(Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase- I. Only Online mode of Applications will be accepted.

After filling up the online application, the scanned copy of the latest colour photograph, scanned copy of the documents namely proof of Date of Birth (Xth Std certificate/mark sheet), prescribed educational qualification, caste certificate as applicable and signature to be uploaded without fail. In the absence of any single document, the application shall be summarily rejected. Eligible candidates will be intimated by e-mail/Sms for downloading admit card for the Written Test.

Those applications which are incomplete/not uploaded with self-attested copies of certificates/not in line with the terms & conditions will be liable for rejection.

Click here for the IOCL Recruitment 2021 notification

Click here for IOCL Recruitment 2021 direct link to apply