India Post Recruitment 2021: Deadline extended for 10th passed applicants, check details

Candidates who have not applied for this central government job have the last chance to apply. They can apply soon as the deadline for online application for recruitment for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks cycle has been extended.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand Circles (Cycle III) last date for submission of application is extended upto September 25, 2021 from 23 September, 2021.

The process of application is going on for recruitment to thousands of posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle and Uttarakhand Postal Circle of Indian Postal Department. For the job in these posts, the candidate must have passed 10.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 details

Number of Posts in UP Postal Circle: 4264

Number of posts in Uttarakhand Postal Circle: 581

Total number of posts in both the states: 4845

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

To apply for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the post office, candidates must have passed 10 from a recognized institute. For this recruitment, candidates will not have to give any written test or interview, but will be selected on the basis of merit list of 10th marks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 age limits

The minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years according to the posts. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation as per rules.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For applying to these posts, male candidates of General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay Rs 100. Whereas the application is free for SC / ST category and women candidates.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

To apply for the posts of GDS in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Circle of Indian Postal Department, candidates have to visit the official website appost.in.