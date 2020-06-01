Increase In LPG Cylinder Rates In Odisha And Across India

Bhubaneswar: The rise in crude oil prices has lead to a rise in the LPG rates in Odisha and vice-versa. The government of India is currently providing domestic LPG Gas cylinder (14.2 kgs) in Odisha at subsidized rates to the low-income section of the society.

The subsidy amount will be directly transferred to the customer’s bank account. The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Odisha (Bhubaneswar) stands at Rs. 619.

Prices of non-subsidised 14 kg Indane gas in metros, applicable from today:

In Delhi price rises to Rs 593.00 (increase by Rs 11.50/cylinder),

in Kolkata – Rs 616.00 (increase by Rs 31.50),

in Mumbai – Rs 590.50 (increase by Rs 11.50),

in Chennai – Rs 606.50 (increase by Rs 37).