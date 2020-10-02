Bhadrak: A huge rare species of fish, locally known as Teleia, was caught by a fisherman in Chandanipal of Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday.

The huge fish was estimated to be 22 kilogram and was sold to a Kolkata business man for a whopping Rs 1,43,000.

The fish was sold at a price of at Rs 6,500 per Kilogram.

As per reports, the fish is an exotic and expensive variety of marine fish and is commonly known as Ghol but the locals called it as Teleia.

It is better known as black-spotted croaker and mostly found in Indian and Pacific Oceans along the coast of Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

The fish is more used for its medicinal use than cooking ingredient. It is mostly imported outside of India.