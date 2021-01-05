Herd Of 13 Wild Elephants Enters Chilika In Khordha District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
elephant herd entered chilika
Wild elephants in Chilika

Khordha: A parade of 13 wild elephants entered into Chilika in Khordha district of Odisha today.  They were spotted 8 km away from Bhusandpur coast of Chilika in Khordha district.

A baby elephant has also been seen among the herd of wild elephants.

According to reports, while the annual bird counting is being carried out in Chilika, the wildlife officials have traced the parade of jumbos near a water channel.

During filing of the report, on being informed about the elephants the Forest Department officials were on their way to the spot to drive away the elephants.

