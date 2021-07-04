Headless body of woman found in Odisha

Karanjia: In a shocking incident, the headless body of an aged woman was found on the roadside at Balibhol village under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday morning.

The headless woman has been identified as Jamuna Hansda (64).

Reports says, it is suspected that the woman was killed over practising withcraft.

Locals spotted the body near the roadside at Balibhol village and informed the police. On being informed the Karanjia police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.