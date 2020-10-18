Great opportunity to get central government job, apply today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is giving you a golden opportunity to get a central government job. These appointments are going to be in different positions in different ministries and departments of the central government. If you want to get this job, then you have couple of days to apply.

Detailed information related to this job is being given further. Further in this news, you are also being given a link to the official notification and application issued by SSC.

Important dates information

Submission of online applications: 01.10.2020 to 30.10.2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 30.10.2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01.11.2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 03.11.2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 05.11.2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later

Application fee

General and OBC candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 to apply. At the same time, there is no application fee for SC and ST candidates.

Candidates can deposit the fee online through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will be given salary under pay scale 6 for the posts on which recruitment is going to be done by this recruitment process.

The salary will range from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Description of posts

The details of the posts to be appointed by SSC are given here.

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract)

Educational Qualifications

Educational qualifications have also been prescribed for different posts in different departments and ministries under the central government.

BE / BTech to Diploma in Engineering has been made the basis for these posts. You can see detailed information in this regard in the following notification.

Age Range

Age limits have also been set differently for different posts in different departments and ministries.

The maximum age limit has been fixed between 30 years to 32 years for various posts. You will get full details in the notification being given further.

Click here to read the official notification of SSC.

Click here to apply to these posts.