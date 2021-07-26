22 carat and 24 carat gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has remain constant in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The cost of the yellow metal has remain unchanged for 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been registered at Rs 46,920 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,130 per 10 grams in the temple city.

Similarly on Sunday, the price of gold for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat was the same as of today in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has remain unchanged also in Bhubaneswar on Friday is recorded at Rs 671 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
gold price
Photo Credit: IANS
