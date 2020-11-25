Bhubaneswar: A rare celestial happening was witnessed on Wednesday night in the sky of the capital city of Odisha. While people believe it to be a sign of rain coming soon, people on the streets enjoyed the rare happening.

As per reports, a winter halo was witnessed circling the moon on Wednesday night. There’s an old weather saying: ring around the moon means rain soon. This probability cannot be completely set aside since cyclone Nivar, which is likely to intensify into a very severe cylonic storm, to make a landfall if it continues to move over the sea at 11 kmph.

While people were heard discussing poles apart things over the moon ring, it was witnessed that people surely enjoyed the celestial occurrence.

A moon ring or winter halo is a 22° halo, an optical phenomenon that belongs to the family of ice-crystal halos. Its form is a ring with an apparent radius of approximately 22° around the Sun or Moon.