Giant Crocodile rescued from Yaduchandrapur village in Odisha’s Kendrapara

A giant baula crocodile was safely rescued from Yaduchandrapur village, located in the Chandibanoshmul panchayat.

Giant crocodile rescued in kendrapara

Rajnagar: In a daring rescue operation, a giant baula crocodile was safely rescued from Yaduchandrapur village, located in the Chandibanoshmul panchayat in Kendrapara.

According to sources, the Forest Department rescued the crocodile from the backyard of Kangil Pati’s house last night.

In an effort to return the crocodile to its natural habitat, the Forest Department has decided to release it into the Banashgarh River, as per reliable sources.

This incident marks the second crocodile rescue in less than a week in the region. Just a few days ago, another crocodile was safely rescued from Penth Daomara.

Earlier, a crocodile was rescued from a private farmhouse in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the villagers spotted the crocodile and handed over the crocodile to the forest department.

