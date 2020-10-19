Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has decided to run festive season special trains all over the country. In view of this, some of the special trains will run from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction during the festival period.

Festive Special Trains towards Nizamuddin, Chennai, LTT, Gandhidham, Cuddapah will leave from Visakhapatnam including Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Special train. Similarly, some special trains will run towards Patna, Howrah, Jayanagar, Surat, LTT, Chennai, Barbil & Paradeep from Puri; towards Delhi, LTT, Tirupati, Chennai, Bangalore, Bangiriposi, Puduchery & Rameswaram from Bhubaneswar and towards Howrah, Manduadih and Puri from Sambalpur. Apart from this, some of the special trains will run through East Coast Railway jurisdiction during the festive period.

The details are as follows:

SPECIAL TRAINS FROM PURI

01. 08449/08450 Puri-Patna-Puri Weekly

08449 Puri-Patna Special from Puri at 1425hrs on every Monday between 26th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppage and timings of 18449 Puri-Patna Baidyanathdham Express except at Sakshigopal and Vidyasagar. 08450 Patna-Puri Special from Patna at 0840hrs on every Wednesday between 28th October to 2nd December, 2020 as per the stoppage of 18450 Patna-Puri Baidyanathdham Express except at Sakshigopal.

02. 02896/02895 Puri-Howrah-Puri Special

02896 from Puri-Howrah Special from Puri at 2210hrs on every Thursday between 22nd October to 26th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12896 Puri-Howrah Weekly Express except at Sakshigopal. 02895 Howrah-Puri Special from Howrah at 2055hrs on every Friday between 23rd October to 27th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12895 Howrah-Puri Express Weekly except at Santragachhi and Sakshigopal

03. 08419/18420 Puri-Jayanagar-Puri Special

08419 Puri- Jayanagar Special from Puri at 1425hrs on every Thursday between 22nd October to 26th November, 2020 as per the stoppage and timings of 18419 Puri- Jayanagar Express. 08420 Jayanagar -Puri Special from Jayanagar at 0510hrs on every Saturday between 24th October to 28th November, 2020 as per the stoppage of 18420 Jayanagar-Puri Express.

04. 02827/02828 Puri-Surat-Puri Weekly Special

02827 Puri- Surat Special from Puri at 1945hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppage and timings of 22827 Puri- Surat Express. 02828 Surat -Puri Special from Surat at 0830hrs on every Tuesday between 27th October to 1st December, 2020 as per the stoppage of 22828 Surat-Puri Express.

05. 02866/02865 Puri-Lokamanya Tilak Terminus(LTT)-Puri Special

02866 Puri- LTT Special from Puri at 0525hrs on every Tuesday between 20th October to 24th November, 2020 as per the stoppage and timings of 22866 Puri- LTT Express. 02865 LTT -Puri Special from LTT at 0015hrs on every Thursday (mid night of Wednesday) between 22nd October to 26th November, 2020 as per the stoppage of 22865 LTT-Puri Express.

06. 02859/02860 Puri-Chennai Central-Puri Weekly Special

02859 Puri- Chennai Central Special from Puri at 1730hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppage and timings of 22859 Puri- Chennai Central Express. 02860 Chennai Central -Puri Special from Chennai Central at 1625hrs on every Monday between 26th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppage of 22860 Chennai Central -Puri Express.

07. 08416/08415 Puri-Barbil-Puri Tri-weekly Special

08416 Puri-Barbil Special from Puri at 0600hrs on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday between 21st October, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18416 Puri-Barbil Express except at Kanas Road. 08415 Barbil-Puri Special from Barbil at 0915hrs on every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday between 22nd October to 1st December, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18415 Barbil-Puri Express except at Kanas Road.

08. 08414/08413 Puri-Paradeep-Puri Special

08414 Puri-Paradeep Special from Puri at 0600hrs between 20th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18414 Puri-Paradeep Express except at Kanas Road. 08413 Paradeep-Puri Special from Paradeep at 1800hrs between 20th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18413 Paradeep-Puri Express except at Kanas Road.

SPECIAL TRAINS FROM BHUBANESWAR

01. 02819/02820 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Bi-weekly Special

02819 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Special from Bhubaneswar at 1540hrs on every Wednesday & Sunday between 21st October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12819 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Express. 02820 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special from Anand Vihar at 0705hrs on every Tuesday and Friday between 23rd October to 1st December, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12820 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Express.

02. 02880/02879 Bhubaneswar-LTT-Bhubaneswar bi-weekly Special

02880 Bhubaneswar-LTT special from Bhubaneswar at 0710hrs on every Monday and Thursday between 22nd October to 30th November, 2020 as per the timings and stoppages of 12880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Express. 02879 LTT-Bhubaneswar Special from LTT at 0015hrs on every Wednesday & Saturday (mid night of Tuesday & Friday) between 24th October to 2nd December, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12879 LTT-Bhubaneswar Express.

03. 08479/08480 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special

08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special from Bhubaneswar at 1200hrs on every Saturday between 24th October to 28th November, 2020 as per the timings and stoppages of 22879 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special from Tirupati at 1215hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 1287922880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express.

04. 02839/02840 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar Special

02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central special from Bhubaneswar at 1200hrs on every Thursday between 22nd October to 26th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12830 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central Express. 02840 Chennai Central Special from Chennai Central at 2110hrs on every Friday between 23rd October to 27th November 2020 as per the timings and stoppages of 12829 Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar Express.

05. 02845/02846 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant-Bhubaneswar Special

02845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Special from Bhubaneswar at 0730hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express. 02846 Bangalore Cant-Bhubaneswar Special from Bangalore Cant at 0825hrs on every Tuesday between 27th October to 1st December, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12846 Bangalore Cant-Bhubaneswar Special.

06. 02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special

02892 Bhubaneswar- Bangiriposi Special from Bhubaneswar at 1710hrs between 20th October to 30th November 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express. 02891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bangiriposi at 0420hrs between 21st October to 1st December, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special.

07. 02898/02897 Bhubaneswar-Puduchery-Bhubaneswar Special

02898 Bhubaneswar-Puduchery Special from Bhubaneswar at 1200hrs on every Tuesday between 20th October to 24th November, 2020 as per the timings and stoppages of 12898 Bhubaneswar- Puduchery Express. 02897 Puduchery-Bhubaneswar Special from Puduchery at 1845hrs on every Wednesday between 21st October to 25th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12897 Puduchery -Bhubaneswar Express.

08. 08496/08495 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Special

08496 Bhubaneswar- Rameswaram Special from Bhubaneswar at 1200hrs on every Friday between 23rd October to 27th November, 2020 as per the timings and stoppages of 18496 Bhubaneswar- Rameswaram Express. 08495 Rameswaram -Bhubaneswar Special from Rameswaram at 0840hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18495 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express.

SPECIAL TRAINS FROM SAMBALPUR

01. 08306/08305 Sambalpur-Howrah-Sambalpur Special

08306 Sambalpur-Howrah Special from Sambalpur at 2005hrs on every Friday between 23rd October to 27th November, 2020 as per the timings ad stoppages of 22804 Sambalpur-Howrah Express except at Boinda. 08305 Howrah-Sambalpur Special from Howrah at 2055 hrs on every Saturday between 24th October to 28th November, 2020 as per the timings and stoppages of 22803 Howrah-Sambalpur Express except at Boinda.

02. 08311/08312 Sambalpur-Manduadih-Sambalpur Special

08311 Sambalpur-Manduadih Special from Sambalpur at 1310hrs on every Wednesday & Sunday between 21st October to 29th November, 2020 as per the timings ad stoppages of 18311 Sambalpur-Manduadih Express except at Patratu, Khalari, Latehar, Barwadih, Kajrat Nawadih, Ankorah, Akorah, Son Nagar, Durgauti and Karamnaas. 08312 Manduadih-Sambalpur Special from Manduadih at 1500hrs on every Thursday & Monday between 22nd October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18312 Manduadih-Sambalpur Express except at the above stations.

03. 08303/08304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Special

08303 Sambalpur-Puri Special from Sambalpur at 0600hrs as per the timings and stoppages of 18303 Sambalpur-Puri Inter City. 08304 Puri-Sambalpur Special from Puri at 1605hrs as per the timings ad stoppages of 18304 Puri-Sambalpur Inter City.

SPECIAL TRAINS FROM VISAKHAPATNAM

01. 02803/02804 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special

02803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Special from Visakhapatnam at 0820hrs on every Monday and Friday between 23rd October to 27th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Express except at Pandurna and Raja ki Mandi. 02804 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special from Nizamuddin at 0550hrs on every Wednesday and Sunday between 25th October to 29th November,2020 except at Pandurna and Raja ki Mandi.

02. 02817/02818 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special

02817 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Special from Visakhapatnam at 0625hrs on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday between 20th October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Express except at Theruvali, Ambadola, Norla Road & Rupra Road. 02818 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special from Nizamuddin at 0835hrs on every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday & Tuesday between 22nd October to 1st December,2020 as per the stoppages & Timings of 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express except at Singapur Road, Theruvali, Ambadola, Norla Road & Rupra Road.

03. 02869/02870 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Special

02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special from Visakhapatnam at 1905hrs on every Monday between 26th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Express. 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Special from Chennai Central at 2110hrs on every Tuesday between 27th October to 1st December,2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 22870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Express.

04. Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Special

02857 Visakhapatnam-LTT Special from Visakhapatnam at 0900hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 22847 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express. 02858 LTT-Visakhapatnam Special from LTT at 0015hrs on every Tuesday (Midnight of Monday) between 27th October to 1st December,2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 22848 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express.

05. 08501/08502 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Special

08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Special from Visakhapatnam at 1735hrs on every Thursday between 22nd October to 26th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18501 Visakhapatnam- Gandhidham Express except at Dhrangdhra & Mallyamlyana. 08502 Gandhidham -Visakhapatnam Special from Gandhidham at 2245hrs on every Sunday between 25th October to 29th November,2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 18502 Gandhidham -Visakhapatnam Express except at Dhrangdhra & Mallyamlyana.

06. 07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Special

07488 Visakhapatnam- Cuddapah Special from Visakhapatnam at 1400hrs daily between 20th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 17488 Visakhapatnam- Cuddapah Express except at Kovvur, Bitragunta, Vendodu & Nandalur . 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Special from Cuddapah at 1705hrs daily between 21st October to 1st December, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 17487 Cuddapah -Visakhapatnam Express except at Kovvur, Bitragunta, Vendodu & Nandalur.

07. 02705/02706 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special

02705 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Special from Visakhapatnam at 0545hrs and 02706 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special from Vijayawada at 1730hrs between 20th October to 30th November, 2020 as per the stoppages and timings of 22701/22702 Visa Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker.

PASSING THROUGH SPECIAL TRAINS IN ECoR

01. 02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Special from Hatia on every Tuesdays between 20th October to 24th November, 2020 and from Yesvantpur on every Friday between 23rd October to 27th November, 2020.

02. 02889/02890 Tata-Yesvantpur-Tata Special from Tata on every Friday and from Yesvantpur on every Monday between 23rd October to 30th November, 2020.

03. 02867/02868 Howrah-Puducherry-Howrah Special from Howrah on every Sunday and from Puducherry on every Wednesday between 18th October to 2nd December, 2020.

04. 02877/02878 Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Special from Howrah on every Saturday and from Ernakulam on every Tuesday between 17th October to 1st December, 2020.

05. 02837/02838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special from Howrah daily between 16th October to 30th November and from Puri between 17th October to 1st December, 2020.

06. 02666/02665 Kanyakumari-Howrah-Kanyakumari Special from Kanyakumari on Saturdays and from Howrah on Mondays between 24th October to 30th November, 2020.

07. 02641/02642 Thiruvanantapuram-Shalimar-Thiruvanantapuram Special from Thiruvanantapuram on every Thursday & Saturday between 24th October to 28th November and from Shalimar on every Tuesday & Sunday between 27th October to 29th November, 2020.

08. 02514/02513 Guwahati-Secunderabad-Guwahati Special from Guwahati on every Thursday and from Secunderabad on every Sunday between 22nd October to 29th November, 2020.