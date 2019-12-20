Four Inter-state ATM Robbers Arrested In Odisha

Sambalpur: Police have arrested arrests four inter-state ATM robbers and have seized skimmers from their possession.

Police have also seized Rs 1.5 lakh cash, 34 cloned ATM cards and computers from the accused. Police said that two of the accused hailed from Bihar while the rest accused belonged to Sambalpur.

“The gang used to trick people visiting ATM kiosks to withdraw money and clone the cards. Later they use the cloned cards to withdraw money. We are also trying to nab the mastermind of the racket,” said Sambalpur SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Singh said that police will intensify awareness on ATM frauds. “We urge people not to share OTP and PIN with anyone. The accused are being further interrogated to ascertain their involvement in similar crimes in the district,” added Singh.