Entire Odisha under Complete Lock Down from Midnight for Coronavirus Outbreak

Bhubaneswar: All the districts of Odisha shall be locked down from midnight due to coronavirus outbreak.

This directive has been announced by the coronavirus Chief Spokesperson of Odisha government in a special press conference held just now.

All the 30 districts of the state shall be locked down completely.

All the essential services however shall continue.

The essential services are as follows: