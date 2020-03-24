Entire Odisha under Complete Lock Down from Midnight for Coronavirus Outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar: All the districts of Odisha shall be locked down from midnight due to coronavirus outbreak.

This directive has been announced by the coronavirus Chief Spokesperson of Odisha government in a special press conference held just now.

All the 30 districts of the state shall be locked down completely.

All the essential services however shall continue.

The essential services are as follows: 
  1. All Health sectors
  2. Vegetable markets till 6 pm
  3. Shops selling packaged milk
  4.  Any such sectors that help the government in providing such services.
  5. The banks and insurance sector shall function with 10% staff
  6. All the ATMs shall have enough cash at all times
  7. All the petrol pumps shall function as usual
