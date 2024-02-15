ED team raids houses of Bhandaripokhari MLA Prafulla Samal related to financial irregularities in engineering college

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at multiple places linked to the Bhandaripokhari MLA and Former minister Prafulla Samal on Thursday related to alleged financial irregularities at Barapada Engineering College in Bhadrak.

Reports say, the central probe agency is conducting raids at 10 places linked to the MLA Prafulla Samal including six places in Bhadrak and four places in Bhubaneswar.

The ED also conducted raids on the houses of former principal of Barapada Engineering College.

Earlier, there were protests in Bhadrak related to the financial irregularities in the engineering college.