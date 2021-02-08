Bhubaneswar: The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted that the draft heritage byelaws for Puri Jagannath Temple has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

This decision came after BJD MP Delegation meet the Union Minister Culture Prahlad Singh Patel demanding withdrawal of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) draft for Srimandir in Puri.

Following the meeting, Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted that the draft shall be withdrawn with immediate effect, the tweet read as follows: