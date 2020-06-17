Doctor arrested for misbehaving with woman patient in Khordha

Khordha: A doctor was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman patient here in Odisha, police said on Wednesday.

The accused doctor has been identified as Dr Baidyanath Naik, a former Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO). He is currently practicing at a private clinic in the district headquarter town here.

Speaking to media, Khordha SP Ajay Pratap Swain said, the woman visited Dr Baidyanath Naik ’s private clinic for her treatment at which she was allegedly misbehaved and sexually harassed by the doctor.

The victim later lodged a complaint against Dr Baidyanath at Khorda Town police station following which a case has been registered under sections 354 , 354 A, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, Swain added.

Based on the complaints lodged by the woman, Khordha Town police arrested Dr Dr Baidyanath Naik and he will be forwarded to the court.