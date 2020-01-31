Dense Fog Experienced In Odisha, Simlipal Shivers At 10.4 °C

Mayurbhanj: Dense fog has reduced visibility to almost zero in most parts of Odisha. Traffic snarls have been experienced in various parts. Confusion has been seen on the national highway No. 49.

Simlipal National park in Mayurbhanj district experienced 10.4 degrees Celsius temperature.

The fog covered Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Khiching, Mayurbhanj it almost disappeared for some time. The roads wore a deserted look in most parts of the State early in the morning.