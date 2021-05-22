Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic system over south-east and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger a low pressure area over east-central and north Andaman sea today.

As per the IMD, the low pressure area formed over the central Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-west ward and would intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It is likely to hit the coast between Odisha and West Bengal by the morning of May 26.

The Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar has warned Odisha to experience heavy rainfall from May 25 in some districts and the wind speed likely to increase off the coastline from May 24 evening.

A yellow warning has also been issued for the north coastal districts. The fishermen have been advised to remain away from venturing into the deep Central Bay of Bengal between May 23 and 25. Similarly, they have been warned not to go fishing in North Bay of Bengal and near Odisha coast between May 25 and 27 as the sea condition would remain very rough.

All the coastal districts from Ganjam to Balasore have been put on alert. The authorities of these districts have been directed to stay prepared to launch evacuation drive and post-cyclone relief and rescue operation.

CM Naveen Patnaik to review the preparedness of the impending cyclone with the chief Secretary, SRC, Collectors of concerned districts.