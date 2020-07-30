Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday notified Behera Sahi, Malgodown (Ward No.38) as containment zone to check any possible spread of COVID-19 after eleven positive cases were detected in the area.

Behera Sahi, Malgodown is a densely populated area that requires detailed measures for active contract tracing. . There is fear of virus transmission in Malgodown as most of the residents in Behera Sahi belong to the labour class who are employed in different godowns in the locality.

To facilitate this, it is very necessary to make the area as containment zone and to restrict the public from entering into and going out of the containment zone.

The area coming within the boundary as indicated below has been declared as containment zone.

South : Rajkishore Rout Godown to House of Deba Behera.

: Rajkishore Rout Godown to House of Deba Behera. North : House of N. Mahalaxmi to House of Nayan Mohanty Via backside of Hotel Puspanjali Hotel.

: House of N. Mahalaxmi to House of Nayan Mohanty Via backside of Hotel Puspanjali Hotel. West: House of Deba Behera to House of N. Mahalaxmi via House of R.Laxmi.

House of Deba Behera to House of N. Mahalaxmi via House of R.Laxmi. East: House of Nayan Mohanty to Rajkishore Rout Godown via House of A.K.Mohanty.

All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishments of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essential and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by CMC . All vehicular movement of public transport and personnel movement will be stopped in the area.

All the Government and Private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed.