Cuttack : As many as 98 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the CMC said in a tweet on Tuesday .

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 33 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 20 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 45 are local contact cases, the CMC said.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 13,640 of which as many as 12,723 persons have been cured while 59 persons of the city have succumbed to the virus.

Presently, the active cases in the city stands at 858, the civic body added.

“Another 131 recoveries (12th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.