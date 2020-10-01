Cuttack city reports 202 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack : As many as 202 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases in the silver city, 49 case were reported from institutional quarantine, while 54 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 99 are local contact cases.

With this, the Coronavirus tally in the city has increased to 12,227 including 2,487 .

“Out of the 371 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 202 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 209 recoveries (30 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.