Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine (9) more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Covid death toll has risen to 225 in the State.

6 deaths have been reported from Ganjam, whereas one each has been reported from Puri, Jajpur and Khordha.

The details of those who have succumbed is as follows:

1. A 42 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Acute Kidney Injury.

2. A 55 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 52 year old female of Ganjam district.

4. A 59 year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 27 year old male of Gajapati district.

6. A 53 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 21 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes (Type-I).

8. A 60 year old female of Khordha district.

9. A 63 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

It is noteworthy that 2 other Covid positives have lost their lives due to other co-morbidity. The details are as follows:

1. A 54 year old male of Malkangiri district who expired due to Acute on Chronic Kidney Disease with Uremic Encephalopathy

2. A 1 year old male child of Cuttack district who expired due to Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage, Hemolytic Anemia & sepsis.