Covid-19 norms violation: Another haat in Bhubaneswar closed till July 1

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issues a notification regarding the closure of Unit-I haat in the capital city till July 1 for violating Covid-19 norms.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the order after its enforcement squad and police found mass violation of COVID appropriate behaviour on June 23, leading to the possibility of COVID-19 spread.

There will be no wholesale and retail trading during this period, the civic body added.

Earlier this month, the BMC had ordered for closure of wholesale and retail non-veg markets at Unit IV and Bapuji Nagar till June 25 for COVID norms violation.