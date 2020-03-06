Coronavirus Suspect Escapes From SCB Cuttack, People Terrified

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 77

Cuttack: Coronavirus suspect escapes from SCB Cuttack, people scared.

The man has allegedly escaped since yesterday according to reports.

The medical authorities have filed a oral complaint with the Mangalabag Police.

Related News

Vigilance Raid On Nabrangpur RTO, Odisha Simultaneous Raids…

Vigilance Raid On Sital Sales Shop In Bahdrak

Youth Beaten Up By Miscreants In Broad Daylight At…

Coronavirus Rumours Affect Poultry Business in Odisha

According to sources, the escaped person is an Irish national.

After a scan at Bhubaneswar international Airport the person had shown Coronavirus like symptoms and had been forwarded to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

He had been kept in isolation in the special Coronavirus ward from where he escaped.

 

You might also like
State

Vigilance Raid On Nabrangpur RTO, Odisha Simultaneous Raids In 6 Places

State

Vigilance Raid On Sital Sales Shop In Bahdrak

State

Youth Beaten Up By Miscreants In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar

State

Coronavirus Rumours Affect Poultry Business in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.