Coronavirus Suspect Escapes From SCB Cuttack, People Terrified

Cuttack: Coronavirus suspect escapes from SCB Cuttack, people scared.

The man has allegedly escaped since yesterday according to reports.

The medical authorities have filed a oral complaint with the Mangalabag Police.

According to sources, the escaped person is an Irish national.

After a scan at Bhubaneswar international Airport the person had shown Coronavirus like symptoms and had been forwarded to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

He had been kept in isolation in the special Coronavirus ward from where he escaped.