Condolences Pour In For Raghunath Mohapatra, To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Bhubaneswar: Condolences poured in for eminent sculptor and Rajya Sabha MP Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra, who breathed his last earlier this evening.

Several great personalities including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed their condolences over Mohapatra’s death.

“With the passing away of Raghunath Mohapatra, the field of art has become poorer. A very talented sculptor of traditional forms, he was honoured with all the three Padma awards. His absence is an irreparable loss. My condolences to his family, friends and followers,” said President Kovind on his Twitter handle.

“Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi.

Likewise, the official Twitter handle of Odisha Governor read as “Hon’ble Governor is anguished to learn about the sad demise of sculptor of international repute & RajyaSabha Member Sri Raghunath Mohapatra and conveyed his sympathy to his family & friends. ‘He will be eternally remembered for his exquisite sculptures,’observed Hon’ble Governor.”

Odisha CM said that Mohapatra will be remembered forever for his contribution to enrich the art and heritage of Odisha. He has a significant role in setting up Jagannath Temples at various places of the country. Also, he contributed towards repair work of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Apart from expressing his grief over the sculptor’s death, Patnaik also announced that he would be cremated with full state honours.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta also condoled Mohapatra’s untimely and unfortunate death.