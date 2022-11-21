Commission of Railway Safety to probe Korei goods train mishap

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Jajpur: The Indian Railways informed that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) has been directed to probe the Korei goods train mishap, which took place earlier today.

The Railways stated that a team of Commission of Railway Safety will soon being an investigation into the derailment of a goods train that occurred this morning at Jajpur’s Korai station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway.

As many as three persons were killed while several others were injured due to the train accident that took place after the train crashed into the waiting hall of Korai station.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway informed that all the derailed wagons have been cleared from both the lines. One line will be fit for the movement of trains shortly.

