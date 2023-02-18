CM Naveen to visit Padampur tomorrow, big announcement likely!

Padampur: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit Padampur tomorrow and declare it a district, say sources!

CM Naveen has three meetings planned at Padampur, Paikamal and Jharbandh tomorrow. It is yet to be finalized whether he will be attending all three of the meetings.

Further according to reports, Paikamal Primary Health Center (PHC) to be upgraded to Community Health Center (CHC). The big news on District status for Padampur may come tomorrow.

It is worth mentioning that, BJD won the Padampur bye-election by a margin of more than 42,000 votes in December. The CM had gone personally to campaign in Padampur.

From the current trends it can be seen that, BJD has big plans for Western Odisha in the coming months. The CM’s visit to Padampur seems to be on of the first in a series of visits to focus on Western Odisha.