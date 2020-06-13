Chhatrapur SPDO & IIC test positive for COVID19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chhatrapur: Two more corona warriors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhatrapur of Odisha. Ganjam Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Roy informed that SDPO Chatrapur and IIC Chatrapur tested positive for the deadly virus.

The SP in a Twitter post said, “In the line of duty our two covid warriors SDPO Chatrapur & IIC Chatrapur tested covid positive.We wish speedy recovery of them. Inspiring by their services we take this fight against covid with great zeal to save our citizens from this disease.”

As many as 20  new COVID cases were detected from the district in the last 24 hours.

