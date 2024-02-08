Chhatrapur RTO Office DEO in Vigilance scanner

Berhampur: Data Entry Operator (DEO) of Office of Chhatrapur Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Ganjam district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on charges of bribery.

The accused DEO has been identified as Gourahari Padhy. He was nabbed by the anti-corruption officials while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 12,000 from a complainant for updating of tax in respect of his two vehicles towards exemption of fine amount during Covid -19 period (from 01.04.2020 to 31.03.2022).

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from him and seized, said sources adding that following the trap, house search is going on at one location of Padhy from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No. 2 dt. 8.2.24 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Padhy, DEO. Detailed report follows.