Check the gold price today in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has remained constant for 2nd consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on September 27.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,470 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and while 22 Carat is recorded at Rs 43,570 per 10 grams in the city.

On the other hand, the silver price has remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 59,900/ kg in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: