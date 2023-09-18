Car accident in Athagarh of Odisha, 4 dead, 1 critical

Athagarh: In a tragic incident, a car accident in Athagarh of Odisha has claimed the lives of as many as four people, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the accident took place in Nuasadak Square under Tigidia police station limits on State Highway No. 65 in Cuttack district.

Reliable reports, a car crashed into a truck head-on at very high speeds, causing a serious road accident. The impact of the accident was so severe that, four people died on the spot while one other is aid to be critical.

It is worth mentioning that the impact was so strong that, one of the passengers of the car flew out due to the sudden crash and high impact.

As soon as the accident took place, the local people were swift to act in this regard and immediately tried to rescue the passengers. The driver of the truck has however managed to flee from the spot, said reliable reports.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, said the latest information in this regard. It is yet to be known where the car was going and how many people were there in this regard.