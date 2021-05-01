Cuttack: The Commissionerate police seized 440 gms of brown sugar from Cuttack on Saturday and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Raza, a resident of Jaleswar from Kandarpur area.

According to reports, the police got a tip-off that one drug peddler was standing at eastern side outskirt of Kandarpur Bazar with his bike. It was also informed that he was supplying drugs at Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur to the local dealers.

During the search, the police seized brown Sugar in polythene packets with cash, mobile phone and heroin.

It is noteworthy that 440 grams brown sugar has been seized from his possession the value of the contraband is estimated to be more than 45 lakh rupees.

A special team under the guidance of IIC Kandarpur is working to apprehend other drug peddlers who are behind this racket and to uncover the source of procurement of such heavy quantity of brown sugar.

Further investigation is underway.