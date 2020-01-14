Brownsugar seized in Puri

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Puri, 5 held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Excise sleuth  today seized 102 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh from Narendra Kone Biseswara Lane here in Odisha and arrested five persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kanhei Patra, Buddhia Naik, Chiku Das, Chandan Das and Kabu Rath. All of them, aged between 19 to 20 years, hail from different places in the holy city, an official said.

Acting on a tip off, the Excise team raided a place in Narendra Kone Biseswara Lane in the city and  nabbed five persons for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

The excise officials also seized three two-wheelers and several mobile phones from their possession.

