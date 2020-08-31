BMC Official dies of Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An Enforcement Inspector of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) South East Zone died of Covid-19 at a COVID hospital here in Odisha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Kumar Behera.

Sources said, Behera had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 22 during the active line of duty. He was admitted to the Aditya Ashwini COVID Hospital in the city for treatment.

However, the official  breathed his last at the hospital this morning.

The COVID Warrior was cremated today with Guard of Honor by Odisha Police at the Satya Nagar Cremation Ground here at 4.30 PM.

