biker gang busted bhubaneswar odisha
The Looters And The Seized Bikes

Bike Lifting Gang Busted In Odisha’s Capital, 5 Arrested

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: A bike lifting gang has been been busted in Bhubaneswar on Thursday by the Commissionerate Police and five looters have been arrested in this connection.

According to sources, 46 bikes have been recovered by the police bearing registration number of various districts of Odisha.

The police has also seized seven mobile phones from their possession.

The police is now questioning the five arrested youth and trying to probe deeper into the exploits of the gang.

