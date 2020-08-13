The Narendra Modi-government has taken a big decision which will immensely help the central employees. According to this decision of the government, salary security will be provided to the central employees in the light of the recommendation of the seventh pay commission. The Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued an Office Memorandum (OM). This is about the security of salaries for central government employees. Under this, in the scenario of the Seventh Pay Commission, the government employees will be protected from salary after appointment to a new post in a separate service or cadre through direct recruitment in the central government. It will be found inside FR 22-B (1) of Seventh Pay Commission.

Provision in seventh CPC report

The OM further states that the President has allowed Protection of Pay to Central Government employees under the provisions made within FR 22-B (1) on the seventh CPC report and the CCS (RP) Rules 2016 in force. Who have been appointed as probationers in other services or cadres, whether they have more responsibility or not. This order is effective from 1 January 2016.

The OM states that after several references from the Ministries or Departments regarding the Protection of Pay under FR 22-B (1), the need was felt that the Central Government employees, who technically passed, would be separated from the Central Government Guidelines should be issued to fix pay under the Seventh Pay Commission if they are appointed by direct recruitment to a new post in the service or cadre.

The provisions of FR 22-B (1) provide that these rules are about the salary of a government employee who has been appointed a probationer in another service or cadre and thereafter is confirmed in that service-

During the period of probation, he will draw salary on the minimum time scale or withdraw at the probationary stage of service or post.

After the end of the probation period, the salary of the government employee will be fixed in the time scale or post of the service. This will be done by looking at Rule 22 or Rule 22-C.