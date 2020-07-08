suicide note of aditya dash in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Suicide note of Motivational Speaker Aditya Dash recovered

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A few hand written papers of a diary, claimed to be the suicide note of late motivational speaker Aditya Dash from Bhubaneswar of Odisha was reportedly recovered today.

No one is responsible for his death, Dash reportedly wrote in the diary pages.

 

“Bodh hue etiki dina hin mora ayusha thila (Perhaps I was supposed to live for this much),” reportedly written in the diary among other things.

It is to be noted that the said motivational speaker and social worker of Odisha had been found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in Bhubaneswar on last Tuesday.

