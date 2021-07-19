Bhubaneswar reports 181 new COVID positive cases today, 158 recover

Bhubaneswar COVID positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: A total of 181 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 158 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 181 new positive cases, 116 are local contacts while the rest 65 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 93,988.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 96,065 while the active cases rose to 1403.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

