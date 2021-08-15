Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 227 new positive, 196 recovery cases reported

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that as many as 227 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 227 new COVID positive cases including 186 local contacts and 41 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 196 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 99780.

Related News

Don’t miss the chance! BDA is selling plots and flats in…

Residents of Bhubaneswar must-know this to avoid fine of Rs…

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 3077.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today:

You might also like
State

Around 100 Odisha Policemen, Fire Service personnel receive DGP’s Commendation Disc…

State

IMD predicts fresh low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall in Odisha

State

Road accident in Bisamakatak: Naveen Patnaik announces exgratia

State

2 women killed as oil tanker runs over people in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.