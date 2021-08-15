Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 227 new positive, 196 recovery cases reported

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that as many as 227 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 227 new COVID positive cases including 186 local contacts and 41 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 196 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 99780.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 3077.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: