Bhitarkanika national park to reopen for tourists from Aug 5

Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, which was closed due to the second Covid pandemic, will be reopened for tourists from August 5 after a gap of three months.

However, the visitors will be allowed to enter the national park during day time. No one is allowed to stay during the night hours.

The decision came to reopen the National park after the Odisha government declared the August Covid-19 guidelines.

The tourists can enter Bhitarkanika through Dangamal, Khola and Gupti entrances, informed Rajnagar forest officials. The forest department have also built private and public boats for the visitors.