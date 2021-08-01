Bhitarkanika national park to reopen for tourists from Aug 5

By WCE 1

Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, which was closed due to the second Covid pandemic, will be reopened for tourists from August 5 after a gap of three months.

However, the visitors will be allowed to enter the national park during day time. No one is allowed to stay during the night hours.

Related News

2 devotees, cop spotted entering Puri Gundicha Temple amid…

Gangster Haider Encounter: Sec 144 imposed in Kendrapara

The decision came to reopen the National park after the Odisha government declared the August Covid-19 guidelines.

The tourists can enter Bhitarkanika through Dangamal, Khola and Gupti entrances, informed Rajnagar forest officials. The forest department have also built private and public boats for the visitors.

You might also like
State

Woman dhaba owner shot dead by miscreants in Odisha

State

Petrol and Diesel prices remains same in Bhubaneswar for second consecutive day;…

State

Covid claims 64 more deaths in Odisha

State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.