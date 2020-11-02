Beware! LPG Cylinder Will Not Be Delivered At Your Home If You Don’t Do This From Today

Are you using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder and getting it at your doorstep? If yes, you must know that you will not get home-delivery service unless follow the new rule that has been imposed from today.

All the oil companies of the country are implementing a new delivery system of LPG cylinders from November 1. Oil companies have decided that cylinders will no longer be delivered to customers without giving those OTPs. Oil companies have taken this decision to stop gas theft from gas cylinders and black marketing. OTP based delivery system is being adopted to make the cylinder reach the right customer.

Now this is the new way of taking cylinders: Customers can order cylinders as before, but now an OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with the gas agency. For this, oil companies have developed an app for real time code.

This code has to be delivered to the delivery boy. As soon as the customer gives this code to the delivery boy, he will enter it in the app. The cylinder will then be approved for delivery. If a customer is unable to tell OTP, then the cylinder will not be delivered.

On the other hand, if the number you had registered with the gas agency is no longer with you, then there is no need to worry about it as the delivery boy will be able to register by entering your new mobile number in the app.

After this, you will be able to generate OTP on the spot. At the same time, the delivery of their cylinders can be stopped if the customers whose address and mobile number are found to be wrong. Explain that this new rule will be applicable only in big cities in the first phase.