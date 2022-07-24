Babushaan Controversy: Police Records Statement Of 7 People

Bhubaneswar: Odia superstar Babushaan Mohanty’s wife Trupti Satapathy filed a complaint at Kharvel Nagar here on Saturday.

The police has recorded the statement of seven people in this matter.

The Bhubaneswar DCP informed that her case has been lodged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Kharvela Nagar police will form a all women police team and they will visit Trupti Satapathy’s residence.

The police has called and informed the actors involved in the controversy that is Babushaan and Prakruti Mishra.

The statement of the actors will be recorded after they return from Chennai said the police.