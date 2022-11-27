ASI team visits Puri Jagannath Temple ahead of repair work

File Photo of Jagannath Temple

Puri: A team of experts the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri district of Odisha.

The team inspected the cracks ahead of the repair work of Nata Mandap in the famous Jagannath Temple.

The team was led by the Additional DG of the ASI. The team had come from New Delhi to inspect the outer and inner sides of Nata Mandap.

According to reports, the ASI will carry out repair work very soon after cracks were found at the Nata Mandap of Puri Srimandir.

As the cracks are not clearly visible, a team of IIT Chennai under direct supervision of the ASI is monitoring the performance.

The ASI shall start repair work of the Nata Mandap after a report submitted by Orissa High Court expressing discontent said reports.

 

